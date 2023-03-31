Soon there will be a beer printer. Yes, she will be Belgian

You knew molecular cuisine, now you will be able to look at molecular beer. In Belgium, the startup Bar.on announced on Thursday the realization of its first “printer” allowing to bypass the fermentation process of breweries, to obtain blondes, browns and ambers in a few seconds.

“In collaboration with VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology), we are launching the molecular mixing of beer on the market. Thanks to our highly innovative beer machines, our cartridges filled with natural flavors and our foolproof recipes, you mix all the beers you want with just the press of a few buttons.”, presents the company on its site.

The printer will therefore be loaded with aroma cartridges, which it will mix with water, to obtain the beer of your choice à la carte. Even the degree of alcohol can be modulated. All the plans and prototypes are ready, Bar.on will only need to obtain a contract with a manufacturer to market its machines there. When will it be price?

To answer this question, we will again have to wait a bit. Everything will depend on the manufacturing process and the costs of the printers of its future partner. On the other hand, it is possible to register to be able to have the chance to test the innovation in preview. Bar.on offers to register on its site by leaving its email address to stay informed.

The start-up’s objective is to obtain a product that is at the same time responsible – the fact of being able to produce beer directly from home, making it possible to eliminate the transport factor, which is important in the ecological impact of the drink. Bill Gates, the famous founder of Microsoft, was also investing in beer quite recently – most certainly with an ecological objective as well.

“Beer is over 90% water. It’s the same thing that flows from our faucet. If we allow people to recreate beer at the molecular level, we can dramatically reduce branded water shipping, the associated carbon footprint, and the need for packaging.”added in a press release the co-founder of Bar.on, Dirk Standaert.

The prowess of the cartridges

Kevin Verstrepen, who is a professor of microbiology at the university of KULeuven (University of Leuven), was greatly involved in the development of the beer printer made in Belgium, mentioned yesterday the media The evening. He and the members of his research institute have notably worked on integrating the natural flavors of beer into the small cartridges of the printer. They are the most cutting-edge, and they asked the most technical questions. The rest of the process of creating beer comes only from the mixing of water and alcohol.

“We figured out how to capture these natural compounds and combine them into little cartridges. These compounds, mixed with tap water, allow you to recreate any beer at the molecular level”explains the company before specifying that it “The result is an elaborate set of chemical and sensory data from no less than 250 different beers. The perfect basis for creating Bar.on’s molecular beer recipes”.

While waiting to learn more about the first tests and the start of the commercialization of the printers, Bar.on informs that it would be in preparation for a new round of financing. Since its launch, the startup has opened up to investors at the rate of 1.8 million euros (Astanor Ventures, Exceptional Ventures, Thia Ventures, Food Ventures). The company currently employs 20 people and intends to continue collaborating with teams of engineers, to develop its marketing and the design of its products.