Sophie Turner asks judge to resume divorce proceedings

MIAMI.- The actress Sophie Turner through his legal team, requested the Miami-Dade County judge who is handling his divorce of Joe Jonas to resume the case, after the end of the period of temporary agreement on the custody of his daughters Willa, four years old, and Delphine, two.

According to documents obtained by People Turner’s representatives filed a notice stating that: “the reduction has come to an end and this case will be reactivated.”

The pact between both artists was established in October.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend equal time in loving homes in both the United States and the United Kingdom. We hope to be excellent co-parents,” reads the statement published then by the parties.

However, said agreement expired in January of this year, so now the former couple must meet once again to officially dissolve their marriage and reach an agreement on the shared parenting of their daughters, and above all, who will have custody of them. the small ones, according to the Daily Mail.

However, People reports that Jonas’ team assures that the request is part of a diplomatic procedure. “The presentation was a legal formality and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” said a representative for the singer.

Controversy in the separation

After the two announced their separation in September 2023, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for withholding the girls’ passports, and alleged that the artist hid the documents so that she could not travel to Great Britain with the little ones.

Given this, the interpreter’s representatives pointed out that the minors could not leave the country due to a court order that led to the divorce of the celebrities.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie knew that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already issued an order restraining both parents the relocation of the children. Sophie received this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago,” reads a statement issued by Joe’s representative to People.

However, after obtaining the custody agreement in October, the British actress decided to withdraw the lawsuit she filed against the singer because she did not consider it logical for the lawsuit to continue, so – with the consent of both – it was withdrawn.

People reports that a judge approved its dismissal.