SOS Orinoco says military operations are shooting illegal mining

CARACAS. – The mining illegal has not been controlled in Venezuela, SOS Orinoco pointed out. The NGO pointed out that, contrary to what was stated by the head of the regime, Nicolás Maduro, military operations in the south of the country have triggered this type of extractive practices.

This Tuesday, January 16, the organization referred to Operation Autana developed by the National Armed Forces (FAN) in the Yapacana National Park, in the state of Amazonas, on the border with Brazil and Colombia.

On the social network

The ONG He pointed out that military operations and the eviction of illegal miners “open new mines in the same ecosystem with the approval of the FAN.”

Embed –

According to the NGO, “illegal mining continues to increase in the Yapacana National Park, despite the FAN media show.” He indicated that, in 2022, 236 hectares were destroyed with illegal mining.

In 2023, the Armed Forces reported several operations against illegal mining that were presented by Maduro as an achievement during the presentation of his annual report before the National Assembly (AN) with a Chavista majority, on Monday, January 15.

Anti-mining operations

In accordance with Maduro, 18 military operations and 132 deployments were carried out to eradicate illegal mining and cross-border crimes. “The National Armed Forces managed to evict more than 14,000 people of different nationalities and the subsequent destruction of their illegal camps. In addition, thousands of equipment and machinery that were used for mining exploitation that were destroying nature and polluting our rivers were disabled. ”, he assured.

In November 2023, FundaRedes documented 44 people murdered in Venezuela in the context of the mining illegal. In the bulletin “Armed Groups and the Venezuelan State (regime) violate the right to life of indigenous peoples”, the NGO stated that the murders recorded since 2019 occurred at “the hands of irregular armed groups, both of Colombian and Venezuelan origin; as well as by members of the Armed Forces.”

@snederr

Source: SOS Orinoco