South African ANC wants to strengthen alliance in Moscow

High-ranking representatives of South Africa’s governing party, the ANC, said they wanted to strengthen their friendship with President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party during a visit to Russia. The talks in Moscow are about, among other things, the “realignment of the global order”, which aims to “reverse the consequences of neocolonialism and the previously prevailing unipolar world,” the ANC said today.

South Africa is one of the countries in the Global South that is closest to Russia. The visit, which began on Thursday, was at the invitation of the United Russia party, which is “a long-standing ally and friend of the ANC”. The party’s delegation is led by Obed Bapela, head of the ANC’s International Relations Commission. The journey should end today.

Moscow has been trying for years to strengthen its political and economic ties with African countries. On Friday, Putin signed a new foreign policy strategy naming the “elimination of dominance” of the West as a priority.

South Africa does not condemn attack on Ukraine

For its part, South Africa has always refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government in Pretoria declared that it wished to remain neutral and preferred negotiations to end the war.