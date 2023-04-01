South American Sub 17: Argentina beat Venezuela

The Argentine men’s Under 17 soccer team began this Friday its performance in the South American category in Ecuador with a comprehensive victory over Venezuela 4-2.

In the match corresponding to the first day of group B of the continental tournament, played at the Emelec stadium in Guayaquil, those led by Diego Placente showed a great game that was accompanied by an impeccable individual performance by the team captain, Claudio “Diablito” Echeverri, who scored a goal and gave three assists.

Regarding the actions of the match, the first half started off ideally for the Argentine team, since at minute 13 Echeverri executed a great shot from outside the area with his right leg to establish the partial 1-0.

Seven minutes later, the aforementioned player from the lower ranks of River Plate easily eluded the rival goalkeeper and gave the ball to Santiago López, a footballer from Independiente, who only had to push the ball to make it 2-0.

However, two errors at the bottom of the national team allowed Venezuela, first to discount and then tie. At minute 31, David Martínez made it 2 to 1 from a penalty and at minute 35 Colina performed a great maneuver and made it 2 to 2.

Despite the equality of the Venezuelan team, Argentina went back up on the scoreboard at the end of the first half. Echeverri got rid of several defenders and assisted Agustín Ruberto, who established the 3-2 partial with a low and crossed shot.

In the complement, there were not too many emotions, although Argentina was able to widen the difference and seal the result with another goal from Ruberto, who stretched just enough to define against the mark of a rival defender.

In this way, the national team started off on the right foot in the contest that awards four places to the World Cup, which will take place between November 10 and December 2 in Peru.

Finally, Argentina will play the second game of the tournament this Sunday, at 9:00 p.m., against Bolivia, which defeated Peru 2-1.