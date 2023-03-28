South American: these are the groups of Students and Gymnastics

Starting at 9:00 p.m., Conmebol began the traditional ball draw to determine the groups of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. The latter is the one with Gimnasia in Group G and Estudiantes at the head of Group C.

The group stage will be played by the 12 qualifiers from Argentina and Brazil. To them will be added the 16 teams classified in the preliminary phase plus the 4 classified from Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores. It will be divided into eight groups of 4 teams in round-trip matches and the first two of the group table qualify.

Now with the draw defined, Students will face Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil), Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia) and Tacuary (Paraguay). Also, Gym it will do the same with Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia), Universitario (Peru) and Goias (Brazil).

The Student fixture:

Date 1 VS Oriente Petrolero (V): Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April

Date 2 VS Tacuary (L): Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 April

Date 3 VS Bragantino (V): Tuesday 2 to Thursday 4 May

Date 4 VS Tacuary (V): Tuesday 23rd to Thursday 25th May

Date 5 VS Bragantino (L): Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 June

Date 6 VS Oriente Petrolero (L): Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 June

The gymnastics fixture:

Date 1 VS Universitario (L) : Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April

Date 2 VS Ind. Santa Fe (V): Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 April

Date 3 VS Goias (L): Tuesday 2 to Thursday 4 May

Date 4 VS Ind. Santa Fe (L): Tuesday May 23 to Thursday May 25

Date 5 VS Goias (V): Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 June

Date 6 VS University (V): Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 June

Defined groups:

Group A: League of Quito, Botafogo, UC Vallejo and Magallanes

Group B: Emelec, Guaraní, Danube and Hurricane

Group C: Students, Red Bull Bragantino, East Oil and Tacuary.

Group D: San Pablo, Tolima Sports, Tigre and Puerto Cabello Academy

Group E: Saints, Newell’s, Blooming and Italian Audax

Group F: Peñarol, Defense and Justice, America MG and Millionaires of Bogota

Group G: Independent Santa Fe, University, Goias and Gym

Group H: San Lorenzo, Palestino, Students from Mérida and Fortaleza