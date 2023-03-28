South American: these are the groups of Students and Gymnastics

Starting at 9:00 p.m., Conmebol began the traditional ball draw to determine the groups of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. The latter is the one with Gimnasia in Group G and Estudiantes at the head of Group C.
The group stage will be played by the 12 qualifiers from Argentina and Brazil. To them will be added the 16 teams classified in the preliminary phase plus the 4 classified from Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores. It will be divided into eight groups of 4 teams in round-trip matches and the first two of the group table qualify.
Now with the draw defined, Students will face Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil), Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia) and Tacuary (Paraguay). Also, Gym it will do the same with Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia), Universitario (Peru) and Goias (Brazil).
The Student fixture:
Date 1 VS Oriente Petrolero (V): Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April
Date 2 VS Tacuary (L): Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 April
Date 3 VS Bragantino (V): Tuesday 2 to Thursday 4 May
Date 4 VS Tacuary (V): Tuesday 23rd to Thursday 25th May
Date 5 VS Bragantino (L): Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 June
Date 6 VS Oriente Petrolero (L): Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 June
The gymnastics fixture:
Date 1 VS Universitario (L) : Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April
Date 2 VS Ind. Santa Fe (V): Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 April
Date 3 VS Goias (L): Tuesday 2 to Thursday 4 May
Date 4 VS Ind. Santa Fe (L): Tuesday May 23 to Thursday May 25
Date 5 VS Goias (V): Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 June
Date 6 VS University (V): Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 June
Defined groups:
Group A: League of Quito, Botafogo, UC Vallejo and Magallanes
Group B: Emelec, Guaraní, Danube and Hurricane
Group C: Students, Red Bull Bragantino, East Oil and Tacuary.
Group D: San Pablo, Tolima Sports, Tigre and Puerto Cabello Academy
Group E: Saints, Newell’s, Blooming and Italian Audax
Group F: Peñarol, Defense and Justice, America MG and Millionaires of Bogota
Group G: Independent Santa Fe, University, Goias and Gym
Group H: San Lorenzo, Palestino, Students from Mérida and Fortaleza