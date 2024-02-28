South Florida school evacuated due to bomb threat

MIAMI.- The school secundaria Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) en Parkland, florida, was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to an alleged threat of bomba.

The threat was made over the phone on Wednesday morning, according to Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) authorities.

Both students and staff are safe and secure, and established safety protocols are being followed, BCPS spokespersons said.

Broward police were conducting a search of the school’s campus.

For their part, parents were informed about the evacuation and asked for patience during the process.

As a preventive measure, Westglades Middle School was also in “safety status.”

News in development