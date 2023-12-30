South Florida will have an end of the year with low temperatures

South Florida is preparing to welcome the last weekend of the year with an unexpected change in weather conditions that promises to be liked by many residents, reported the National Weather Service in Miami.

A publication in X points out that a cold front is approaching Miami that will bring drier air and noticeably lower temperatures.

According to the report, Friday was marked by considerable cloudiness, but this Saturday and Sunday the sun will rise and allow bright days in South Florida the last two days of the year.

Temperatures will remain at unusually low levels for several days, he cited Telemundo 51.

Lows will be in the low 50s, while highs will barely reach 70s.

This abrupt change invites residents to enjoy fresh mornings and saying goodbye to the year with a more winter atmosphere.

Everyone is advised to dress warmly and take advantage of this atypical weather in a region known for its warmth.

In other states of the country, temperatures are extreme and authorities have asked drivers to check their cars before starting them because animals hide in them to keep warm.

Sherwood County Statement

The sheriff of Sherwood County, Oregon, released a statement warning of the presence of animals in cars, where they seek to warm up from the cold.

In Florida, dozens of felines also hide inside car mechanisms at night.