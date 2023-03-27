Southeast, with potential for the development of Mexico: Mara Lezama

During her participation in the Executive Commission of Tourism of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), Governor Mara Lezama proposed promoting the southeast of the country as a potential region for the development of Mexico, with actions that will contribute to improving the quality of life of the citizens.

He proposed five key guidelines to move towards a tourism development model “that is fairer and more responsible, as applied in this state” and with the support of those who have joined the New Agreement for Well-being and Development, which he called from the first day of his government.

“What we are doing in tourism is to have a shared prosperity, that workers have well-paid jobs, an improved quality of life, make new plans as we are doing in Quintana Roo, with an objective such as that they can live near the place where they work and do not have to travel long distances,” said the president.

The five guidelines are sustainability and inclusion; mobility and connectivity; promotion and perception with new technologies; strengthening and diversification of the product, as well as the joint promotion of inter-institutional efforts.

The also vice coordinator of the commission led the meeting in which the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo; Juan Enrique Suárez Del Real Tostado, Secretary of Tourism for the state of Nayarit and president of the Union of Secretaries of Tourism of Mexico (Asetur), and the Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués.

