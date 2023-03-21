Spa with sexual services closes forever

Step.- The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with the owners of a massage parlor called 9 Spa to permanently close the establishment. The settlement was reached after the 384th District Court Judge, the Honorable Patrick Garcia, approved a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the owners and lessors of the massage parlor on March 8, 2023.

In the request for a TRO, the County Attorney’s Office alleged that the spa has been the site of illegal activity since 2019, including operating without a license, hiring unlicensed therapists, and possible human trafficking.

The spa, located at 1160 Airway Blvd., Ste. C-2, also advertised on adult websites used to promote prostitution and had reviews of people who allegedly received sexual services.

An Agreed Settlement Order was filed with the court last week against the company and owner of 9 Spa, Yao Rong Chen. Chen agreed not to operate, own, partner with, or have a financial interest in a massage establishment, including 9 Spa, in El Paso County, and agreed to pay a $7,000 fine.

In cooperation with the County Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement, the owners of the shopping center where 9 Spa operated have agreed to cancel the lease and make efforts to ensure that future showcases for human trafficking are not tenants in their properties.

This lawsuit was the result of coordinated work between the El Paso Police Department’s Vice Unit, Investigator Michael Hanna of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office. The lawsuit comes after other owners in the

The county has agreed to evict the illegal spas from its properties and to remain vigilant that similar businesses do not open.