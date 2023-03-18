Space aficionado? There’s an Android app you need to know

AND It is common to see NASA sharing the most impressive photographs of planets, stars, comets, galaxies and the entire Universe that surrounds us. If you’ve ever thought about how great it would be to have these images as your mobile phone’s wallpaper, then you’ll be glad to know about the existence of this app.

EveryNASA: Space Wallpapers is available on the Android virtual store – the play store – and lets you select a series of photographs taken by the US space agency as your desktop background.

According to those responsible for the app, as soon as NASA shares a new photo, EveryNASA will have that image available as a desktop background.

Although not yet available for iOS, EveryNASA will still be a great value proposition for space aficionados.

