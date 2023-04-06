Space: From the Pink Moon to the Lyrids, these will be the main astronomical events of April

April began, and the month brings us astronomical events to enjoy. You just have to stay tuned: just look at the sky at night or early morning on certain days.

Although if you count with your telescope you will do it in a better way.

Next, we leave you the main astronomical events of the fourth month of 2023. Which of them do you look forward to most?

The Pink Moon (April 6)

full moon Astronomy (Frank Cone)

In the early morning of this Thursday, April 6, it is observed with greater intensity the so-called Pink Moon. At night, and even at dawn on April 7, it can still be seen, with less brightness. Although we think that our satellite will be seen with that color, it is not like that: its name, as it well explains the Almanac website, comes from the Native Americans, as this Full Moon coincides with the flowering of pink moss (Phlox subulata).

Hybrid Solar Eclipse (April 19-20)

Eclipse Istockphoto

Unfortunately this event It can only be seen in Oceania and part of Asia, with countries like Australia, Papua, Indonesia, New Zealand and New Guinea enjoying it. The shadow of the Moon is projected on the Earth: depending on the area, some observers will witness a total eclipse, while others will have a partial one.

Lyrid Meteor Shower (April 16-25)

Meteors “The Lyrids” supplied

the lyrids are meteor showers with moderate intensity, with the night of April 22 with the highest peak of stars, with up to 18 meteors per hour. Its name comes from the source constellation, the Lyra. Thatcher’s comet passes through that space, and its remains end up being the Lyrids. The event can only be seen in the northern hemisphere, according to the portal Science Space.

Comet C/2020 V2 (April 21-26)

Comet generic image

According to the portal Astronomy, Comet C/2020 V2 can be observed from April 21 to 26 at its best. “Image readers with a good period of time”, indicates the specialized page, “can register the transition of the fan-shaped dust tail leaning to the side and then leaning the other way, as Earth passes through the comet’s orbital plane.”