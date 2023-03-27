Space: Why do the stars twinkle? This is the curious reason

a night sky It’s a wonderful show depending on how far the weather allows to see it. But, in the midst of enjoyment, we can ask ourselves, why do the stars twinkle? It is not a mystery of space, but an effect caused by the atmosphere.

First we must know what the stars are. These are giant celestial bodies, composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, which produce light and heat, as well explained National Geographic. Astronomers estimate that there are about 300 billion of them.

Their life cycle lasts billions of years. and the bigger a star is, the shorter its lifetime.

Some stars shine brighter than others, and this depends on how much energy they radiate and how far from Earth they are located. Besides, there are some that are white or blue (the hottest) and others with orange or red tones (the coldest).

For this reason the stars twinkle

But why are you blinking? the brightness of the stars?

It is just an illusion caused by the atmosphere, which is called in scientific term Astronomical twinkle.

According to a post by Caltech, the stars “don’t really twinkle, they just appear to flicker when viewed from the Earth’s surface.”

As light travels through the layer of air surrounding the planet, it diffracts (bounces back) and causes an apparent rapid dimming and brightening. That is the scintillation, blinking or twinkling.

“The stars”, the American university publication continues, “shine in the night sky due to the effects of our atmosphere. When starlight enters our atmosphere, It is affected by winds in the atmosphere and by areas with different temperatures and densities.

It is for this reason that, from the earth’s surface, when we look up at the night sky we see that the stars twinkle.