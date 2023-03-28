SpaceX destroys several Starlink satellites, here is the reason mentioned by Elon Musk

Faced with the problems encountered by several Starlink satellites put into orbit in February 2023, SpaceX decided to proceed with their destruction. Elon Musk explains the reason a little more in a Twitter post.

To provide satellite communication to a wide array of devices, SpaceX launched 21 new next-generation Starlink satellites last February. Embarked on a Falcon 9 rocket, which captured a grandiose image of the Earth, some of these devices experience problems shortly after launch. SpaceX therefore made the decision to destroy them, here is why.

Avoid space pollution from faulty satellites

Lot of new technology in Starlink V2, so we’re experiencing some issues, as expected. Some sats will be deorbited, others will be tested thoroughly before raising altitude above Space Station. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2023

Of the 21 Starlink satellites launched into orbit last month, a handful of Starlink V2 Mini models will be destroyed as confirmed by Elon Musk who wants to build a city just for his employees. The billionaire admits problems have been reported like poor altitude. These worries are caused by a lot of new technologies “. Back in the Earth’s atmosphere, problematic Starlink satellites will be destroyed to prevent space pollution. Those that remain will continue to be studied before being taken to a higher orbit.

It’s no wonder that such issues arise. After all, SpaceX’s plan to deliver a reliable, super-fast global connection requires a lot of work. At the moment, 2600 Starlink satellites are in orbit. The long-term objective is 40,000 satellites.

What will Space X’s Starlink satellites be used for?

As explained previously, these Starlink satellites will allow a better global connection with more reliable and lightning-fast results for $200/month. The whole world will be able to benefit from this satellite communication which will improve the connection of devices such as smartphones but also electric cars. That’s good, in addition to SpaceX, Elon Musk leads Tesla!

Of course, SpaceX has to face competition from other companies who want to impose themselves on this satellite connection market. This is particularly the case of Amazon, the online sales giant, which is preparing its fleet of 1,000 satellites.

Si SpaceX a a step aheadwe must not forget the competitors who are also advancing.