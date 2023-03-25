Spain thrashed Norway in De La Fuente’s official debut and Wales bitter Croatia

Joselu, coming off the bench, scored twice in the space of two minutes in Spain’s win over Norway, while Nathan Broadhead waited until the last minute of the first half to score his first goal for Wales to equalize in Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente made his triumphant debut as head of the team, while Joselu did so with two goals. Despite the 3-0, the Spanish team suffered until minute 84 (Joselu’s first goal when he had been on the field for three minutes – the second was a minute later-). In the first half, Dani Olmo scored in the 13th minute to make it 1-0 in the best minutes for Spain, while Kepa avoided the visitor’s draw with a save from Aursnes’ shot.

The second half, at its beginning, followed the same script with which the first ended. With Kepa avoiding the tie again and Sørloth missing a clear chance. However, De La Fuente was right with the changes (Ceballos, Fabián Ruíz and Joselu, above all) and Spain managed to seal the game in the last six minutes. It will be time, from the victory, to continue growing at the beginning of this new era in Spain.

Key fact: Joselu became the first Spanish player to score twice on his debut since Fernando Morientes on March 25, 1998.

Croatia 1-1 Wales

Nathan Broadhead’s 93rd-minute equalizer, on his senior debut, allowed Wales to grab a point in Split with his only shot on target. Andrej Kramarić’s elegant long shot gave Croatia the lead fairly, and they could have scored more but for Danny Ward saving shots from Kramarić and Luka Modrić.

Wales revived after the break, squandering an excellent chance when the unmarked Daniel James missed a shot from point-blank range after an electric run and Harry Wilson’s cross. Meanwhile, Ivan Perišić smashed his audacious volley off Ward’s bar before Broadhead pounced into the home box to level.

Key fact: Croatia have never lost a EURO qualifier at home, drawing nine of their 36 meetings.

Scotland 3-0 Cyprus

Scotland began their EURO qualifying campaign with a win for the first time since 2006, winning eight from eight games against Cyprus. The last four games between the teams had ended 2-1, but this time Steve Clarke’s men kept a clean sheet, and John McGinn’s 16th international goal – a shot from Andy Robertson’s cross – gave them the lead. at rest.

A late brace from Scott McTominay (a half-volley from point-blank range and a free-range shot after another assist from Robertson) rounded off a comfortable afternoon for the Scots, with Cypriot defender Nicholas Ioannou sent off late after receiving a second card. yellow.

Key fact: Only six players have scored more goals than McGinn for Scotland. Denis Law and Kenny Dalglish share the national record with 30 points each.

Besides

Otherwise, winger Renato Steffen scored the second hat-trick of his career in Switzerland’s 5-0 win over Belarus. The 31-year-old scored another hat-trick in a 7-0 defeat of Basel in St. Gallen in April 2016, taking the ball of the Group I match with goals scored on 4, 17 and 29 minutes.

Turkey had a positive start to their campaign despite Ozan Kabak’s early goal in Armenia. Orkun Kökçü equalized before the break, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored the winner for Stefan Kuntz’s men in the second half.