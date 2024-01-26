Spanish filmmaker Carlos Vermut accused of sexual violence

BARCELONA.- Three women claimed to have suffered sexual violence by the renowned film-maker Spanish Carlos Vermut, according to one investigation published on Friday by the newspaper El Pas, which provoked a wave of solidarity with the anonymous complainants.

The women, all linked to the audiovisual or cultural sector, did not report the filmmaker, winner of a Golden Shell at the San Sebastin Festival in 2014, to the police for fear of losing their jobs or not being able to get one, according to The newspaper.

Two of them were younger than Vermut, who is now 43 years old, when the alleged events occurred, which according to the journalistic investigation took place between May 2014 and February 2022.

The first testimony is from 2014, just when Vermut’s career – considered a talented independent director and screenwriter – was taking off thanks to the good critical reception of his second feature film, Magical girlwhich would end up winning the Golden Shell for best film and the Silver Shell for best director at the San Sebastin Festival that year.

The woman, who worked in the sector and admired his work, described to the newspaper how after meeting him in a bar and beginning a consensual seduction, Vermut changed his attitude and allegedly forced her to have unprotected sexual relations and with a degree of violence that she had not authorized, even going so far as to strangle her.

The story of another of the women, who have asked to remain anonymous, also refers to relationships with non-consensual violence, in which she came to feel fear.

The third case is that of a film student who, according to her testimony, Vermut tried to force.

When consulted by the newspaper, the director – whose real name is Carlos López del Rey – denied all the accusations and stated that he had not been “aware of having exercised sexual violence against any woman”, although he acknowledged having strangled people, yes, but in a consensual manner.

“I have always practiced rough sex in a consensual manner, because I believe that consent is very important,” he told El Pas.

“Solidarity”

The accusations against Vermut generated a flurry of reactions on social networks, where messages from various areas followed one another.

“Many thanks to the women who have had the courage to tell their experiences. You are not alone,” wrote the Sumar party, a member of the Spanish left-wing government coalition, on the social network X.

Many of the reactions came, however, from the cultural sector, where the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media CIMA issued a statement condemning sexual violence and any form of abuse against women, and several actors, scriptwriters or producers expressed their support for complainants.

“All my love and solidarity with the victims,” ​​wrote producer Agustín Almodvar, brother of the famous director Pedro Almodvar, in X.

“I hope you feel that your union is going to take care of you (not punish) for speaking. I hope you feel it and anyone who finds themselves in that situation feels it,” said the Spanish actress and singer, Leonor Walting, also in X. .

Since the rise of the #Metoo movement in 2017, which began by denouncing cases of harassment and abuse by powerful men in the entertainment industry in the United States, figures from the world of cinema have been accused or singled out for alleged abusive behavior in several countries.

FUENTE: AFP