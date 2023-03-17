Spanish national team: Luis de la Fuente’s first squad list for the matches against Norway and Scotland

📸🇪🇸⚽️

👶🏻 We started 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙨.

👦🏻 We grew up 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙨.

👱🏼‍♂️ We will succeed tomorrow.

➡️ Yᴀ ᴛᴇɴᴇᴍᴏs ʟᴀ ᴄᴏɴᴠᴏᴄᴀᴛᴏʀɪᴀ ᴅᴇ ɴᴜᴇsᴛʀᴏ Sᴇʟᴇᴄᴄɪᴏɴᴀᴅᴏʀ ɴᴀᴄɪᴏɴᴀʟ Lᴜɪs ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ Fᴜᴇɴᴛᴇ.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Easj3wIH1W

— Spanish Soccer Team (@SEFutbol) March 17, 2023