Spanish national team: Luis de la Fuente’s first squad list for the matches against Norway and Scotland

The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday the list of the 26 footballers called up to play the first two matches of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024, in which Spain will face Norway and Scotland. The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach in his first list.
The absence is Sergio Ramos, because a few weeks ago the player himself issued a statement informing that he was withdrawing from the team because De la Fuente had told him that he was not going to count on him regardless of his physical condition and performance.
– Goalkeeper: Kepa (Chelsea), Robert Sánchez (Brighton) and David Raya (Brentford)
– Defenses: Gayá (Valencia), Nacho (Real Madrid), Balde (FC Barcelona), David García (Osasuna), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Laporte (Manchester City), Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) and Carvajal (Real Madrid)
– Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)
– Front: Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo), Joselu (Espanyol) and Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) )
This month of March will be the first FIFA break for the Spanish team, which will face the first two matches of the qualifying phase for the Eurocup to be played in Germany in 2024. These two matches will also be the first to be led by the new coach, Luis from the source.
Spain’s rivals in these first two qualifying rounds are Norway and Scotland.
day 1
Broken: Spain vs Norway
Date: Saturday March 25
Hour: 20:45
Estadio: La Rosaleda, Malaga
day 2
Broken: Scotland vs Spain
Date: Tuesday March 28
Hour: 20:45
Estadio: Hampden Park, Glasgow
