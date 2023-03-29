Spanish team: passes and fails in the debut of Luis de la Fuente at the head of La Roja

The Spanish team has not finished this national team break in the best way. The feelings against Norway were not the best, and the game against Scotland was a real embarrassment from the first minute of the game. From 90min we bring you the passes and fails of this first call:
Names such as midfielders Rodri, Dani Ceballos and Mikel Merino appear in the approved section. They are three players who have given this team another air and despite the fact that the results have not been the best, there is a lot of room for improvement. There are still adjustments and players to come like Pedri who will give this team a different air.
Only two names appear on the defensive line and up front: Nacho Fernández and Joselu Mato. It is a reality, they have been the only two players who have met expectations. The Real Madrid footballer more than delivered against Norway and the Spanish striker scored two goals in the first match and got his starting ticket for the second.
In the suspense section, many names appear, starting with the coach. A team that wants to compete again cannot afford to have 26 players called up and 23 have minutes. The Spanish team is not a team of fry to be distributing minutes. The defense should not have changed in the second game, introducing eight changes in the eleven is not normal.
In the defensive section we have to name the two right-backs, each worse. Pedro Porro was overwhelmed in the 45 minutes he played in the second game, even giving away the first goal, but Dani Carvajal came out in the second half and his performance was worse than the Tottenham player. Terrible.
To close the section on suspenses, Iago Aspas and Oyarzabal are the two names that have not given the stature. They have not been able to adapt to this team. At no time were they seen comfortable within Luis de la Fuente’s scheme, they failed to enter the dynamics of the selection.
