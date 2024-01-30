Speaker bets on the VAK method to improve communications

CARACAS.- Human beings have different ways of communicating through language and each person experiences some sensory preference that plays an important role in the teaching, learning and communication processes. That is why the dentist and lecturer Venezuelan Cynthia Martins has dedicated 20 years of her life to studying the VAK (Visual, Auditory and Kinesthetic) method: a model that tries to balance the five senses, which was developed in the late 1980s by Richard Bander and John Grinder.

Cynthia Martins revealed that her concern regarding this issue originated when she herself became aware of her visual sensory deficiency, a situation that led her to investigate the reason for such a situation.

See what I had to see, but not the details, it happened just when I graduated as a dentist. Then I did a dental project, aimed at children in public and private schools where I held dental workshops. Due to the short time I had to care for so many patients, I had to optimize the duration of the consultation and carry out personalized work. So, there I focused on investigating why we don’t activate the five senses when we receive any information, Martins explained in a statement.

This is how he put the communication model into practice with his child patients, because they do not hide their personality, they are spontaneous and his objective was to approach them in a more pleasant way, so that they would feel happy being in his consultation.

For 20 years I experienced it with my patients. Given the success, I wanted to share it to a larger audience through conferences. I did my research with the right people, because it was something very natural with children and I enjoyed it. It was something that motivated me to provide information to others, said the doctor.

VAK experience for students

During the investigation, the lecturer discovered that not everyone actually has the five senses active, since some like to talk and express themselves and others not so much; some are more auditory and others more visual or tactile. This is how the VAK experience began to be shared with students, teachers, professionals of all trades, businessmen, housewives, young people, adults and anyone who needed precise tools to communicate and what meaning to maximize for each recipient.

My purpose is to change lives with the information you receive from my conferences, greater knowledge, greater success. By obtaining this tool, people can optimize whatever they want, Martins says.

She began her lectures when she was 20 years old as a graduate during a scientific day in Puerto Ordaz, which she gave to her colleagues. Since then, she has not stopped doing it because she identifies with this experience of transmitting knowledge. When I sensed that she was going to be successful, and she was, I said that this had to be taken further. I feel that it is my purpose in life, he assured.

VAK in Caracas

And given the receptivity that the conferences have had, the expert is now preparing to reach a larger audience in the Venezuelan capital by presenting the VAK Experience at the Chacao Cultural Center next Saturday, March 2 at 10: a.m.

It is to explain in a journey from the past, present and future, the difference between applying VAK or not in all aspects of life, said Martins.

The conference proposal lasts approximately one hour and 30 minutes; It is divided into two parts, it will have an intermission for the public to assimilate, reflect and share what they experienced at the event. In the second segment, a very personalized test will be completed so that the assistant knows what level of VAK they are at.

The aim is to achieve a balance, to optimize the person’s feeling good, to find a better quality of life with their family and with everyone around them. In Venezuela we are in a stage of transformation and that is why I decided to take on this role of a Venezuelan lecturer who helps those who require it in human communication, said the dentistry specialist.

Those who are in Venezuela can purchase tickets through to deliver, choose the positions that are in the pre-sale stage for a value of $20 during the month of January and early February. Tickets are also available at the Chacao Cultural Center box office and at all Cinex spaces.

About the speaker and dentist

Dr. Cynthia Martins was born in the city of Puerto Ordaz, Bolvar state (Venezuela). She graduated in dentistry from the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho University, Puerto La Cruz center, Barcelona.

He completed internships in Margarita, Nueva Esparta state, where he gained experience with children. From there, he began his children’s project so that his patients would lose their fear when attending dental appointments and it would be a pleasure rather than a fear.

She is the founder of school days for +children 0 cavities.