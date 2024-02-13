Special election for the 3rd congressional district

This Tuesday, New Yorkers from Queens and residents of Nassau County on Long Island within Congressional District 3 choose the replacement for former Congressman George Santos, who was expelled from Congress two months ago.

The presenter of Pura Política interviewed political analyst Eli Valentín, who answers these questions:

Why is the result of these elections particularly important?

The PACs, citizen action committees, spent millions of dollars on advertisements to attack the adversary. Share with our viewers who is Mazi Pilip and who is Tom Suozzi?

This election is special not only in name, but the traditional reasoning of the electorate does not apply and the polls have the greatest margin of error. There are unknowns and unpredictabilities. What do you think are the main ones?

Obviously people are not used to voting in February and the weather on Tuesday did not help. If possible, what do you predict?

Today we have more access to early voting than ever, but participation in early voting was abysmal, barely 7,300 people exercised their right to vote in Queens during the 8 days of early voting, what concluded on Sunday. Why do you think it was like that?

It appears that this race has, in fact, been nationalized and turned into a referendum on the Biden administration, the migrant crisis, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Why does that happen?