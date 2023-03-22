Specialist event of the German Medical Association / Reinhardt: Keep an eye on the recruitment of skilled workers in hospital reforms

German Medical Association

Berlin (ots)

“The quality of care in our hospitals depends to a large extent on whether we have enough well-qualified doctors and other healthcare professionals. The federal and state governments must therefore always keep an eye on the possible consequences for the recruitment of skilled workers and employee qualification with the planned hospital reform.” The President of the German Medical Association (BÄK), Dr. Klaus Reinhardt, at a BÄK specialist event on hospital reform today in Berlin. In particular, the planned new, more detailed planning system with so-called performance groups could have a direct effect on the further training of young doctors on their way to qualifying as specialists, Reinhardt emphasized one day before the federal-state meeting on hospital reform.

“More specialization and division of tasks can also improve the qualifications of young doctors – but only if the service mandates are tailored in a medically sensible manner and a strong focus is placed on cooperation between hospitals with different levels of care. If this is not taken into account, the reform threatens the problems with young people that already exist tightened,” said Reinhardt.

The specialist event of the German Medical Association also highlighted other factors that are essential for the success of the reform from a medical-technical point of view. Practical quality specifications are particularly important. These requirements must be well justified from a medical and technical point of view and must not cause any further increase in the already excessive bureaucracy in the clinics. The pivotal point is also the staffing. “Patients, but also the employees in the hospitals, must be able to rely on the fact that the healthcare mandate of the hospital is secured by sufficient staff with the right qualification level. The medical associations are the right contacts for defining and implementing the necessary requirements for medical staff “, said Reinhardt.

At the specialist event, the German Medical Association also emphasized that a hospital reform that ignores outpatient care would not go far enough. “In its statement, the government commission recognized that a sustainable reform must also include the effects on care provided by resident doctors and work towards greater cooperation. The commission is making initial, outline proposals. A further statement has been announced, but is pending not yet. The German Medical Association will also contribute its expertise in this area,” says Reinhardt.

