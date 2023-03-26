SpeedDons 2023: French speedrunning at the top of its game

On the third floor of the Palais des Congrès, between March 9 and 12, the atmosphere is surprisingly calm when you know that the third edition of SpeedDons is unleashing passions there. Respect to the builders. Because from the outside, no one would suspect that hundreds of people, on site or behind their screens, are screaming with excitement at the performance of speedrunners, these extreme e-sportspeople capable of finishing their favorite game in record time. . Carried by the favorable wind of the ZEvent and other charitable events based on the world of video games, the organizers collected, this year, no less than 1,252,637 euros for Doctors of the World. Nothing seems to be stopping the progress of this new high mass, founded by MisterMV in 2021 and animated by big names in streaming like Laink, DamDam, RealMyop, Antoine Daniel, Gom4rt or ZeratoR. On the occasion of a day, we immersed ourselves in this not so microcosm, relearned its origins and tried to perceive its future evolutions.

