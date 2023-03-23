Spicy Kicillof against JxC: “Do you want to see who earned a PBI? They took it all”

“In four years of neoliberalism by (Mauricio) Macri and (María Eugenia) Vidal, they filled their mouths talking about education. There was never in the history of the province of Buenos Aires more money than at that time,” Axel Kicillof told the to open Kindergarten No. 920 “Islas Malvinas” in Gerli, which, although it has existed for 50 years, until now shared the building with a school located 150 meters from the new space.

“This is the 150th school that we are inaugurating in the province of Buenos Aires since we took office,” added the president, who was accompanied by Mayor Jorge Ferraresi, and the municipality’s chief of staff, Magdalena Sierra; the General Director of Culture and Education, Alberto Sileoni; the Minister of Habitat, Agustín Simone; and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau.

The president stated that the opposition leaders “first, they indebted the country in 100,000 million dollars of free availability; then they took 45,000 million dollars more from the IMF; and they indebted the province in 11,000 million dollars” and remarked: “But it is not about only to have money, but what do you use it for and what are the priorities”.

“They took that money, with the flight of capital, the big banks and the financial scam. They ripped it off. Do you want to see who ripped off a GDP? There you have it. All that they brought is not in schools, no It’s in hospitals, it’s not on routes, it’s not in industrial parks. They took it all away,” Kicillof completed.

In this context, in his speech the economist stressed: “They said that education was important, they put the country into debt for 100 years and underfunded education.”

“In four years, Vidal made 65 new buildings and closed 37. The account gives him horrible. We, with a pandemic, have 150 and we are going for many more,” he said.

“Neoliberalism said that you ‘fall’ in the public school. What fell, due to lack of investment, were the roofs of the schools,” he observed and analyzed in the four years of the Government of María Eugenia, there was “contempt and disinterest for public education.

He argued that during the Macrista government “they closed low-enrollment schools, where few kids went because they were delta and rural schools.”

Finally, he affirmed that Cambiemos “not only did harm when he governed, but also now” since with the endorsement “of a sector of the Judiciary they managed to extract resources from the province to give them to the City of Buenos Aires.”

“They want to grab the resources of all Argentines, to give it to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s electoral campaign. They want to persecute the leaders of the popular camp and outlaw Cristina Kirchner, but we are not going to let them,” added Kicillof.

In this way, he closed: “We are facing a situation where on the one hand there is management and persecution, and on the other, work, dedication and results.”