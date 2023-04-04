‘Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse’: Unseen footage in the new trailer

The animated film, which will be released on May 31 at the cinema, unveils a new trailer, full of new images.

Miles Morales is back on the big screen. The highly anticipated animated film Spider-man: Across The Spider-VerseFollowing Spider-Man: New Generationoffers a very impressive new trailer, two months before its release on May 31.

The plot will follow Miles Morales “across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-Heroes to face the most powerful villain they have ever faced,” according to the official synopsis. on Allocinated.

240 characters

This story will be divided into two parts and will find its conclusion in a third film entitled Beyond the Spider-Versewhich is slated for release in 2024. The film will feature 240 characters in six different universes – and each of these universes will be represented in a different graphic style.

Among the new characters ofAcross The Spider-Verse include Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman. A new super-villain will also make its debut, La Tâche (The Spot), whose body is covered in black dots that conceal portals to parallel universes.

A trio of directors is at the helm ofAcross The Spider-VerseKemp Powers (Soul), Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar the Last Airbender) and Justin K. Thompson (the production designer of the first film). Released at the end of 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature.