Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: what to remember from the new trailer?

O joy! Sony Pictures has just lifted the veil on a brand new trailer for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. After a promising first trailer, the animated film continues to be expected. Postponed several times, the new opus dedicated to the adventures of Miles Morales arrives on May 31, 2023 in our dark rooms. Yes, the hour of deliverance is soon here.

2 minutes and 42 seconds… Decidedly, fans of Spider-Man are spoiled with this unreleased trailer. The least we can say is that it sends (very) heavy. Fasten your seat belt, we take stock of what to remember. Because in almost three minutes, the trailer had a lot to tell us.

And the MCU in all this?

If the fans have already verbalized their desire to see Miles Mirales join the MCU in the more or less near future, it is perhaps the MCU that will come to meet the young man. Indeed, Miles Morales has crossed paths with his share of spidery counterparts in the first opus dedicated to him, Spider-Man : New Generation. As he resumes service in the months to come, and as the Peter Parker brought to the screen by Tom Holland has opened wide the doors of the multiverse in No Way Homeeverything seems presaged a brief crossover.

Some clues suggest that Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it’s pretty light. Note, as well, that Spider-Man 2099 launches a well-felt spade to the hero embodied by Tom Holland. As Miles Morales discovers a team made up exclusively of friendly neighborhood spiders, he asks for the prerequisites to integrate it. To which he is told that he will never be part of it. Well, not cool.

But where it gets Really interesting is that Spider-Man 2099 adds “I’m not even talking to you about Doctor Strange and the little nerd from Earth-19999”. It is implied but the character does refer to the events of Spider-Man : No Way Home. Decidedly, our favorite nerd has messed up everywhere.

In addition, in the trailer posted by Sony Pictures India on YouTube, the Spider-Man costumes played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland respectively make a brief appearance. Should we see something there? An index or a forecast? Nothing is less sure. However, this raises the hype Take it up a notch, that’s for sure.

Always more Spideys on the program

In Spider-Man : New Generation, we were able to discover six other spider heroes: Spider-Gwen, two Peter Parkers, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and Peni Parker. But in this new film, the number of heroes in canvas is enough to stun us. We haven’t counted them all but we already have Miguel O’Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac in the VO) namely Spider-Man 2099. But that’s not all: we will also find Spider-Woman, Spider-Punk as well than Spider-Man India.

For the occasion, the trailer for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse delivers a fan-favorite moment: a remake of a cult Spider-Men meme facing off and pointing fingers at each other.

Visually, always on point

Want to take it all in? That turns out well. While Spider-Man : New Generation has signed a turn in the world of animation, Sony Pictures does not intend to rest on its laurels. This new trailer confirms what we imagined, and that’s good.

So, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse promises to be a real nugget of animation. 2D, 3D, multitude of graphic styles… We will (again) take full advantage of it. Can’t wait for May 31, 2023!