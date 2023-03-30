Spider-Man: this big surprise awaits fans in the spring

Since the early 2000s, the most popular film adaptations of Spider-Man have been live-action, although games like Marvel’s Spider-Man are pretty good too. Sam Raimi’s trilogy has indeed met with great critical success. Films with Andrew Garfield unfortunately did not repeat the feat. Tom Holland’s Spidey in the MCU is extremely popular. But it was on the side of the animation that we had to turn to have a little freshness. In 2018, Spider-Man : New Generation was a hit. Its sequel, Across the Spider-Verseis expected on May 31, 2023. A third film, Beyond the Spider-Verseis already scheduled for 2024. But in the meantime, Spider-Man will have the right to a totally unexpected bonus adventure!

A long-awaited film gets a surprise spin-off

It is in an article published this Wednesday that Variety revealed crisp information. These relate to a project that we owe to Sony Pictures Animation and Imageworks studios. Still shrouded in mystery, it is already proving very promising. We know indeed that it will be a short film Spider-Man taking place in the animated universe of the Spider-Verse. This one will respond to the sweet name of The Spider Within. Concretely, it will therefore be a kind of spin-off of Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse. On the other hand, it is not known if the two projects will be linked scriptwriting. Given the synopsis and the name of the short film, we can rather think that the adventure will take place in the psyche of Miles Morales, busy fighting his demons. If this is the case, real visual madness awaits us! The good news is that the French public will be the first to know for sure: the film will be unveiled at the Annecy festival in mid-June.

Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student, while acting as a friendly Brooklyn neighborhood superhero. After a particularly difficult day living under this pressure, Miles suffers a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety, and to learn that asking for help can be as courageous an act as protecting his city from harm. . Premier synopsis de The Spider Within (via Variety)

What to expect from Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse ?

If we don’t know more about The Spider Within, this is an original project. It is indeed part of the LENS (Leading & Empowering New Storytellers) program, which brings together projects by young talents from different studios, but brought together under the same banner. As for Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse, fans should be over the moon. Here, we are on big production, and Miles Morales will have to travel the Spider-Verse facing many dangers. We already know that he will be accompanied by Gwen Stacy and the Spider-Man of 2099. It’s a safe bet that he will also cross paths with other spider-men. The fans of No Way Home and its Multiverse should appreciate. We leave you with the latest trailer for the animated feature film!