Sports analysts will have a weekly appointment in Third Degree Sports of N+

With Denise Maerker as moderator, the N+ Third Degree Sports program will shed light on issues that need to be made visible and analyzed to contribute to the progress of the world of sports, in Mexico and the region, beyond the results of the different matches.

The plurality of perspectives for each of the topics analyzed in said program will be possible thanks to the participation of prominent sports experts who are part of the journalistic teams of various media, such as Fox Sports, ESPN, TNT Sports, Imagen TV and TUDN.

For Daniel Badía, CEO of N+, the purpose is to go beyond the day-to-day, it is to bring key issues to the analysis table for the progress of sport in our country, beyond the everyday.

The appointment is every Monday, at 11 pm, from April 10 on the N+ signals by Las Estrellas, ViX (N+ and TUDN channels) and on nmas.com.mx.