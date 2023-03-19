Sports figures paid tribute to the former Puma who was assassinated in Paris a year ago

A portrait of Federico Aramburu in Biarritz. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

With the premise of “fighting the extreme right, racism, hatred” the former rugby player Federico Martin Aramburushot by two militants after a fight in a bar, was honored by his family and sports figures in Paris, A year after his murder.

The victim’s family and friends were present at the event, which was held at 146 Boulevard Saint-Germain, where Aramburu, a 42-year-old former Puma, was murdered.

In addition, they attended Serge White, former president of Biarritz Olympique, the club with which Aramburu was proclaimed champion of France on two occasions; the argentinian coach Gonzalo Quesada and former president of the French Rugby Federation Bernard Laporte.

Among those present, many of whom brought bouquets of flowers, was Shaun Hegarty, friend and associate of Aramburu, who was with him the night of his murder, as well as the Gauls Thomas Lièvremont, Damien Traille, Imanol Harinordoquy and Thierry Duseautoir.

On March 19, 2022, Aramburu was shot after an altercation at a bar. The two main targets for the crime are two far-right militants: Romain Bouvier and Loïk Le Priol, a former soldier and member of the Union Defense Group (GUD) movement, who fled to Hungary after the events and was arrested in that country. Both are accused of “homicide” and are in jail.

Federico Martín Aramburu with Gonzalo Quesada

“All extremism causes disasters, but this irrational and characteristic hatred of the extreme right towards everything she considers different from her is a constant threat in many societies,” said Cecilia, the victim’s mother.

“The truth of Federico’s murder could not be hidden, it is evident to everyone. That is why we are all here, today, paying tribute to Federico for the person of great value that he was, but also to protect his honor, since was the victim of an execution that should never have happened,” he added.

The Argentine ambassador in France, Leonardo Constantine, He assured that with his presence he wanted “to embody the support of the Argentine State for Federico’s family and the condemnation of my country for this act of extreme violence against an Argentine compatriot, who also had French nationality.”

A year later, “the injustice is infinite, the anger and the incomprehension remain the same,” he estimated for his part. Pierre Rabadandeputy to the mayor of Paris, in charge of sports and also a former rugby player.

Federico Martin Aramburu with the Argentine shirt, in 2007

“Violence and ideas that have led to the worst, here, will always be fought. The fight against the extreme right, racism, hatred, identity ideology, will always be at the center of our values ​​”, closed the Parisian official.

Finally, a plaque in memory of Aramburu was unveiled in the bar where he was assassinated.

The life of the former player of the Argentine national team was linked to rugby since its inception. with 19 years made his debut at CASI, one of the clubs with the longest tradition of the discipline in Argentina. After five years, he moved to France to play for the Biarritz Olympique, team that plays in the Top 14, the first division of the French league. It was in that same season of 2004 that he made his premiere at Los Pumas in a match against Chile.

I was 42 years old

with the national team He had 22 appearances and scored eight tries, but perhaps the one most remembered by all was the one he achieved in the match for third place in the 2007 World Cup against France. With just over 52 minutes of play, Argentina was leading the score by 17-3 and Aramburu crowned a play that was chosen by World Rugby as one of the 10 best tries in history.

In his international experience, the 42-year-old former player He was a two-time French rugby champion with Biarritz in the 2004-2005 and 2005-2006 seasons. He then went on to play for USA Perpignan (2006-2008) and US Dax (2008-2010) until he moved to Scotland to play for Glasgow Warriors (2010-2012).

After his retirement, Aramburu decided to stay and live in Biarritz, where he worked as a club leader and also undertook other tasks as an entrepreneur in tourism and the wine industry, for which reason he sometimes visited the province of Mendoza.

