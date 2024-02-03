Spotify listeners choose their favorite for Benidorm Fest 2024

The candidate who will represent Spain in Eurovision next May will leave from Benidorm and arrive in Malm. Once the semifinals are over, the lineup for the final is now complete. Angy Fernndez, Miss Cafena, Nebulossa, Sofa Coll, St. Pedro, Mara Pele, Jorge Gonzlez and Almacor They will compete for the Bronze Microphone and for the ticket to Sweden in an evening that promises to be Mediterranean and musically unmatched.

Although the voting system is far from what has happened in recent weeks, the truth is that this trace can be useful to track or predict the outcome of the event. And this is because viewers literally have a say. Part of the vote falls on voting done from home. And, this being the circumstance, a good thermometer To find the percentages and points to distribute, it can be the number of listens that the different songs have had on some music platforms.

MORE ABOUT THE BENIDORM FESTIVAL The singer from Elche took the victory at the Benidorm Fest with 169 points and was the representative of Spain at Eurovision, where she came in seventeenth position.

Meet the man from Alicante who will participate in the Benidorm Fest 2024 looking for his place for the next edition of Eurovision.

It is about, in some way, identifying the favorite option among listeners. If you look at the numbers of the songs in the reference application, Spotify, it is very clear which option the public prefers: The debtof In Nebula. The transgressive music of Mara Bas and Mark Dasousawhich fuses electronic pop with strong female empowerment lyrics, has been reproduced on the aforementioned platform a total of 1,958,077 times in just two months. The Eurofans have spoken.

The complete ranking

Behind this song, at a sidereal distance, is Platinum Shines. The theme of Almcor accumulate 779,579 listens; very closely follows St. Pedro with its emotional bolero Two Strangerswhich has managed to harvest 759,675 views in the same period of time. Then they meet Sofa Coll, con Here to Stay and its 752,781 views and, after her, and in this order, Miss Cafena, Angy Fernndez, Mara Pele and Jorge Gonzlez.

The debtNebulossa: 1,958,077 views. Platinum ShinesAlmcor: 779,578 views. Two Strangers (String Quartet)St. Pedro: 759,675 views. Here to staySofa Coll: 752,781 views. Bla bla blaMiss Cafena: 544,535 views. I know who I amAngy Fernndez: 498,571 views. SenderMara Pele: 295,536 views. CalienteJorge Gonzlez: 293,546 views.

The public vote is important to the point of being half of the percentage of the total vote. According to the Benidorm Fest rules, published on RTVE, The winner emerges after a choice made up of 50% by the jury’s votenational and international professionals such as delegation heads, journalists, artists, musicians and/or others, and another 50% by the public votedivided into 25% for televoting and another amount of identical representation for demoscopic voting.