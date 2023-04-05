Spotify Live will cease to exist

In 2020, the value of this brand worldwide registered 11.5 billion dollars.

It is expected to have a growth of 94 thousand 800 million dollars by 2028.

In 2020, approximately 533 million people listened to podcasts around the world.

The applications and social networks continue to update their systems and even cancel the platforms that in their opinion will not work. Spotify recently announced that its Spotify Live feature will cease to exist.

In this sense, Spotify is the world leader in this segment, since it has registered 406 million monthly active users since 2022, of which 236 million are MAUs of the app with ads.

What’s new on Spotify

The streaming company’s attempt to offer live content through its Spotify Live platform has ended and it announced it in a new report.

According to comments from some collaborators of the Live platform, the reason why the decision to close the service was made is because the company believes “there is a future in a live fan-creator interaction on Spotify, but based on our learning, it doesn’t make sense for it to be done in a separate application.”

Likewise, it was revealed that for Spotify, the result of the reception that the platform had live has potential that could be exploited in the future through “listening parties” focused on close contact between artists and their followers. in a style close to that of Twitter Space.

Among the announcements of the application is also, which compares it, reported an investment by Spotify to add functions that can improve the user experience, and with which artificial intelligence technology is incorporated.

This feature is called the virtual DJ, which uses the playback history of each user to create a personalized mix that does not only include the favorite songs or those that have been listened to recently.

With this, Spotify joins other platforms that have closed applications or removed functions, because it was not well accepted by users. As an example, YouTube Go, which closed in 2022. At that time, after making the announcement, the technology platform recommends that users install the main YouTube app to continue enjoying the social network and its videos, or visit youtube.com from their browsers.

Likewise, although the platform did not explain why YouTube Go was closed, finally, it highlighted that in its main app the experience that users can enjoy is more complete, since it allows them to comment on videos, upload content and use the dark mode, Go difference.

In short, with these closures come new functions or social networks that win the hearts of Internet users every day and become part of their daily lives.

