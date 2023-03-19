Spring arrives with winter storm

Juarez City.- With the arrival of the equinox at approximately 9:00 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, March 20, spring will begin, said Mauricio Rodríguez, coordinator of the North Zone of the State Civil Protection Unit.

However, prior to the arrival of that season, the people of Juarez had to take off their jackets again due to the low temperatures that were felt and that brought with them winds and even sleet yesterday in some sectors of the city.

The minimum registered yesterday was 1 degree Celsius (33 Fahrenheit), according to the United States Weather Service.

Rodríguez explained that the change in temperatures is due to the fact that there are still 12 cold fronts to come, which will be registered during the next three months.

“That is one of the big problems that we have, right now with climate change, certain seasons that we already had fixed have been undergoing some changes, that is also the reason for the change in climate today,” he commented.

The State Civil Protection Commission asked the population not to lower their guard against sudden changes in temperature and to keep the home ventilated when turning on gas or wood heaters, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.