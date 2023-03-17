Spring discount at Bluetti: All power stations are now greatly reduced



Anyone looking for a portable power station should take a closer look at Bluetti’s big spring sale. The popular power storage devices including additional batteries and solar modules are now greatly reduced and only for a short time. We have all the details for you.





Regardless of whether you are camping, on the beach or as a precaution in the event of a power failure, the purchase of a mobile power storage unit can be worthwhile in many ways. That’s where the spring discount from Bluetti comes in handy. From now until March 29, 2023 you can benefit from great power station bundles, bonus gifts and a price reduction of up to 1100 euros.



Bluetti Spring Sale 2023

Up to 1100 discount on power stations





to offer



Great start: Bluetti EB3A for the first solar steps

The perfect companion on the go – the Bluetti EB3A

If you want to approach the topic of portable power stations slowly and inexpensively, we recommend starting with the Bluetti EB3A. With an output of 600 watts and a battery capacity of 268 watt hours, laptops, lamps and smaller electronic devices can be charged without any problems. It is therefore ideal for additional smartphone charging away from traditional power sources.

At the same time, the EB3A is one of the most compact and lightest power storage devices from Bluetti, which, however, also has essential connections for sockets, car plugs, wireless Qi charging and USB-A / USB-C. You also have the option of connecting solar panels with up to 200 watts. A nice starter package is the Bluetti EB3A + PV 68 Watt Solar for only 478 euros.



Bluetti EB3A power station

Buy now for only 299 euros!





to offer



Our favourite: Bluetti AC200 Max with extra battery & solar

One of Bluetti’s flagship models – the AC200 Max

The Bluetti AC200 Max is not only one of our favorites, but is also one of the bestsellers in the manufacturer’s online shop. It offers an output of 2000 watts and a battery capacity of at least 2048 watt hours. The power storage can also be expanded to up to 8192 watt hours via two optional battery modules. It is charged either in the classic way via the socket or ideally with up to 900 watts using solar panels, which are also reduced.

When it comes to connections, the Bluetti AC200 Max is uncompromising. From the standard socket (4x) to USB-A and USB-C to the car port (cigarette lighter) and wireless charging pad, everything is available. And best of all: Even power-hungry electronics such as coffee machines, electric grills, refrigerators and the like can be connected thanks to the 2000 watt output. In terms of price, there is already a discount of 500 euros on the basic model.



Bluetti AC200 Max

Buy now for only 1899 euros!





to offer



Powerful middle class: Bluetti EB70 for quick jobs

Strong companion for every outdoor holiday – the Bluetti EB70

Weighing less than 10 kilograms, the Bluetti EB70 is still extremely mobile and, thanks to its compact dimensions, can be easily stowed in the trunk, tent or caravan. In addition, with an output of 1000 watts and a capacity of 716 watt hours, it has enough power to operate notebooks, smartphones, lamps, mini fridges, toasters and the like.

All the usual connections are available (socket, USB, car, etc.) and of course solar modules can also be used here. There is currently a 100 euro discount on the Bluetti EB70 and even more in a bundle with the PV120 solar panel including 120 watt charging, which we can warmly recommend.



Bluetti EB70 power station

Buy now for only 699 euros!





to offer

