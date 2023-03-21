Spurs: Conte away this week?

Following the 3-3 win against FC Southampton, Antonio Conte burst on Saturday. “We’re not a team. Everyone thinks only of himself”rumbled the Tottenham manager, who didn’t stop at the club either: “The history of Tottenham is clear: the owner has been here for 20 years and they have never won anything, but why?”

Continue below the ad

A memorable angry speech with which Conte may have sealed his own exit from the Spurs. According to the Telegraph, the most likely scenario is that the 53-year-old Italian will be released this week. In the club, the break in the relationship is rated as hardly repairable.

reading tip

25 million: Three clubs are vying for Okafor

Who takes over?

Behind the scenes, the Londoners are already going through possible successor options. The fact that assistant coach Ryan Mason, who was already in charge of seven games on an interim basis in 2021, will take over until the end of the season should currently be the most obvious solution.

Continue below the ad

The ‘Telegraph’ names the non-club Luis Enrqiue, Thomas Tuchel and ex-coach Mauricio Pochettino as other candidates – but it is difficult to convince them of a commitment in the middle of the season. The same should apply to Oliver Glasner: The ‘Bild’ reported yesterday that Tottenham have the Eintracht Frankfurt coach on the list for the summer.