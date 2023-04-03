Spy x Family: The cosplayer Himee.lily surprises with her version of Yor

Spy x Family is a work that made a huge impact in 2022 and surely in 2023 as well, as fans look forward to the return of the anime and its movie. This peculiar family, the Forgers, has captivated more than one.

Among the characters that we can find is Yorwho joined this family along with a skilled spy and a petite telepath.

However, no one knows the secret of all of them, except Anyasince he can read the minds of the people around him.

A beautiful Yor Forger cosplay

The model himee.lily made an incredible and beautiful version of this character from Spy x Family in his account instagram.

Yor is a calm, friendly and very nice woman, which makes her an excellent fake mother for Anya. But she keeps a big secret, and that is that she is a contract killer.

The Truth News tells you that the cosplayer kept the essence of Yor, like her long black hair, with the white headband, and her very characteristic bangs.

In addition, she is wearing the red dress that she likes so much and it seems that she is about to go on a mission, because in her hands she brings the blades that she uses when she transforms into Thorn Princess.

However, she waits for everyone to fall asleep so she can sneak out of her current home and head to her destination without Anya or Loid noticing, especially her fake husband.

Clearly Spy x Family has left a mark on pop culture and it is a work that is worth knowing. For more, head on over to the Illustration Revealing the Perfect Vacation for the Forgers.

It may interest you: Spy x Family characters and their cosplay version. You will love them!

How old is Yor Forger?







Yor Forger is 27 years old, according to various internet portals, but the truth is that the age of this character in Spy x Family has not been revealed in the manga or the anime. She only knows that she is a young woman and that she would not exceed 30 years of age.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.