Squeezed lemon: the tech that helps Ukraine, canvassing, WhatsApp and Metavers

Inside this week: the technologies that are helping Ukraine to change the tide of the war, how to block all cold calling numbers on your smartphone, WhatsApp’s latest handy new feature, and why Meta has finally decided to put the Metavers in the background.

These technologies changed the course of the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine was marked, in the Kiev camp, by three technologies that changed the course of the fighting: the cloud, drones and social networks. These innovations enabled Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion, transfer its critical data to the cloud, use drones as weapons and observation tools, and communicate effectively on the international stage. But Russia is no exception, and has also used several technologies and tactics extensively in an attempt to weaken the country and its supporters.

Tired of cold calling? This app is a game changer

Are you tired of cold calling? Do you want to block all the unwanted numbers that harass you on a daily basis? There is a simple and effective solution in the form of a simple application on your smartphone. Thanks to it, you can very easily report these unwanted calls and transfer them to a robot that will trap marketers by making them waste time, and therefore money. This application is available for both Android smartphones and iPhones. It is an even more effective alternative to Bloctel, the official government application against telephone spam, with contrasting effectiveness.

You will love this WhatsApp novelty, but there is one condition

Meta (Facebook) continues to improve WhatsApp… but as you’ll see, there are sometimes differences between the Android and iPhone versions of the app. The latest innovation is reserved for iPhones and for good reason: it relies on an API available only on iOS. What is it about ? Simply the ability to copy text directly from an image. Your iPhone’s chip is indeed able to recognize the text in any image file – a feature that Apple now allows to implement in third-party applications.

It’s official: Meta puts the Metaverse in the background

There’s something dazzling about Meta’s (formerly Facebook) recent strategic blunders. The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm went so far as to rebrand itself as Meta on October 28, 2021 to better embody its new full-steam focus on virtual worlds. More than 13 billion dollars were initially spent over 15 months, then the firm continued to water the project with fresh money… since the action of the firm plunged, and the first demonstrations of the Metavers failed to convince observers. And then there was the huge mess that made the company’s management doubt: the enormous success of the ChatGPT conversational AI. As a result, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced on March 21 that Facebook’s parent company would no longer make the Metaverse its top priority. And logically, Meta will now mostly mean “IA”.

That’s all for today. Find next week a new Lemon-pressed to stay connected to the news that should not be missed!