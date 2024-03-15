Squid Game actor convicted of sexual harassment

SEL.- The veteran actor South Korean O Yeong-su, known for his role in the Netflix series The squid gamewas found guilty of sexual harassment, reported today -March 15- a local court, in a case that dates back to 2017.

The 79-year-old performer became in 2022 the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series for his role as an old man in the famous dystopian series.

Actor’s conviction

The actor was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years, the Suwon district court told AFP.

The court also ordered him to complete 40 hours in a program against sexual violence.

“The victim’s memories and his statements are consistent and it seems that they cannot have been made without having lived them,” the court stated.

O Yeong-su was accused in 2022 of sexually harassing a woman, who was not identified, on two occasions.

The squid gamea series that imagines a macabre world in which outcasts battle each other in traditional children’s games that turn deadly, became Netflix’s most popular series launch, attracting 111 million followers in less than four weeks after its premiere in 2021.

It remains one of the most popular programs on the platform.

Numerous figures in the South Korean film industry, such as the late film director Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun, have faced accusations of sexual assault.

FUENTE: AFP