SSPE participates in a workshop on press freedom and protection of journalists

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) participated in the National Workshop for Police Institutions on Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Security for Journalists.

The objective of this workshop was to train the personnel of the security corporations on issues of freedom of the press and protection of journalists so that they could become trainers in order to extend the knowledge acquired to the other members of the participating police institutions.

In addition to Chihuahua, staff from Baja California, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Mexico State, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Veracruz, Yucatan and Zacatecas participated.

An internship was also carried out with members of various media outlets in the central area of ​​the country as part of the process of raising awareness between both professions and learning about the needs of each of the parties.

Experts from the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) in coordination with the Institute for Security and Democracy (INSYDE) in Mexico City.