Stains in the armpits? Say goodbye with the alum stone

One of the main problems that worries and causes insecurity in millions of women, are the stains in the armpitsthis is mainly due to the use of sleeveless clothing, but today in The Truth News we bring you the solution.

With the alum stone You can put an end to this problem and go without shame or fear to the pool or beach in this Easter 2023.

If you have already tried all the home remedies to lighten the armpits and nothing has worked for you, with the alum stone you do not need more, first of all you should know that it is a mineral composed of two powerful active ingredients: aluminum and hydrated potassium.

Its appearance is that of a semi-transparent stone and in recent years, due to its effectiveness and multiple benefits, it has become an excellent ally for the beauty routine and personal care of many girls.

What properties does the alum stone have? This mineral has antiseptic propertiesastringents and antiperspirantsis also hemostatic and anti-inflammatory, so it helps to neutralize bad odors, It heals, takes care of the face and fights the signs of aging.

How is the alum stone used to lighten the armpits?

Only the skin of the armpits is clean, apply the alum stone with a little water, let it dry and that’s it.



To lighten your armpits with the alum stone, you must have the area clean, free of any other product, then wet the stone a little with water and pass it over your armpits, let it dry completely and that’s it, with constant use you will notice how your skin returns to its original color.

Why do my armpits get dark?

The skin of the armpits can darken due to factors associated with various diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hormonal problemsas well as sun exposure, excessive smoking, chemicals in deodorants and antiperspirants, irritation from shaving, lack of exfoliation, or friction from tight clothing.

It may interest you: Is shaving your armpits more hygienic for women?

How long does the alum stone take to take effect?

You will notice the effects of the alum stone in your armpits from the first week



In some cases it takes effect after daily use of the first week.

In addition to clarifying alum stone also works as a natural deodorantthis thanks to its antibacterial and purifying properties, so its use helps prevent sweating and bad odors.

To remove stains from your armpits with alum stone due to external factors, you should only use this mineral on a daily basis.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed!