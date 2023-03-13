Star Citizen: Update Makes World More Persistent, Possible Item Wipe With Next Patch

Cloud Imperium Games has released a new update for Star Citizen that aims to make the game world more persistent.

Alpha 3.18: Lasting Legacies adds Persistent Entity Streaming technique. This allows objects moved by players to be dynamically tracked on specific servers. So everyone can leave their mark on the world.

Even more immersive

As a result, Star Citizen offers “one of the most immersive and vivid experiences ever in a game,” says the developer studio.

There is also a new Salvage Profession that allows you to pursue a non-combat career path. You search for selected materials in ships and sell them to make a profit.

More Star Citizen news:

Along with this come new tools, the Drake Vulture as a vehicle for this profession, and a soft death feature. You can read more about the patch notes on the official website.

“Each update to Star Citizen brings important new content and technology, but Lasting Legacies is our biggest milestone yet, both for the game and for all of us at CIG,” said Chris Roberts.

“Persistent Entity Streaming is the first public, impactful step toward a truly persistent universe for players to leave their mark on, and is a fundamental building block that opens up countless new ways to play.”

However, some users report after the release of the update login problemsand an item wipe could also threaten with the next update to version 3.18.1.

“The only items that would be affected are those obtained through in-game purchases or looting,” is it[called. However, it is not yet clear whether the item wipe will actually come.