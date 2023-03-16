“Star Trek: Resurgence”, “Star Wars Jedi Survivor”: New PC games in April 2023

The gaming month of April has a lot to offer: 25 highlights worth playing will be published, including hits like “Dead Island 2”, the remake of “Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened” and the “Star Trek” adventure “Star Trek: Resurgence”. “.
Star Trek: Resurgence
The sci-fi adventure “Star Trek: Resurgence” is scheduled for release in April 2023 and sends players on a very story-driven journey through the “Star Trek” universe. The game’s action takes place shortly after the events of “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, in the year 2380. Players take control of two characters who have never before appeared in the Star Trek universe. Jara Rydek and Carter Diaz are the protagonists who can be played alternately in different sections of the main story. While interacting with other characters, the course of the story can be significantly influenced with the help of different dialogue options. Each decision has an impact not only on the main story, but also on the relationship with the respective interlocutor.
Already at the beginning of the game, players meet an old acquaintance with Spock, who is already waiting with the first order: The ship’s hull is to be repaired and prepared for an approaching intergalactic storm. But the storm isn’t the only threat players must contend with in Star Trek: Resurgence. Two alien species threaten to break their non-aggression pact and start a war, which can be prevented by diplomatic skills, among other things. While the occasional use of a phaser is required, the game’s focus is more on adventure than action.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” should build on the success of its predecessor. Story-wise, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In the role of the protagonist Cal Kestis, who is still pursued by the Empire, players once again face the dark side of the force that is growing stronger and threatens to bring ruin to the galaxy. The little droid BD-1, who was extremely helpful in many situations in the previous game, fights at Cal’s side. As far as gameplay is concerned, first trailers suggest that the fights will be fought with the iconic lightsaber, the double blade and also the blaster, among other things.
In addition to the imperial standard opponents, the player can also expect challenging boss fights, the mechanics of which are strongly reminiscent of From Software games such as “Dark Souls” and “Elden Ring”. This time, Cal has a few new options for moving through the open-world-like levels: Vehicles, spaceships, mounts and flying animals and even the fast travel that was so sorely missed in the predecessor are part of “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”. . The game will be released on April 28, 2023 for PC and the current generation of consoles.
Dead Island 2
The long-awaited horror action game “Dead Island 2” will be launched on April 21, 2023 for the usual consoles and the PC. After the sequel to the extremely popular and successful “Dead Island” was first announced almost ten years ago, “Dead Island 2” only drew attention to itself for a long time when it was postponed again or the developer studio changed again. Ultimately, “Dead Island 2” ended up in the hands of Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, who are still developing the game and want to publish it on the early release date (a week earlier than originally announced). The recipe of the game is kept quite simple, which is probably also responsible for the enormous success of the predecessor: zombies, apocalypse, big cities in the USA, chaos and carnage.
Players can defend themselves against the zombies with all kinds of melee weapons, but also with firearms. At the beginning of the game there are six different characters to choose from, each of which has two special starting abilities. Your own play style can be shaped using skill points, which can be redistributed at any time as needed. The different zombie types have individual strengths and weaknesses that ensure that not every fight is the same. “Dead Island 2” offers a co-op mode for up to four players, so you can also fight the undead together with friends.
We have summarized these and other new releases in April in the following table:
|title
|Genre
|platform
|Publication date
|
Meet Your Maker
|
strategy shooter
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
|
04.04.
|
Road 96: Mile 0
|
Adventure
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
04.04.
|
Curse of the Sea Rats
|
Metroidvania
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
06.04.
|
Ravenswatch
|
Action-Roguelite
|
Windows
|
06.04.
|
The Library of Babel
|
SciFi Platforms
|
Windows
|
06.04.
|
Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened
|
Action-Adventure
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
11.04.
|
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|
Action-RPG
|
Windows, PS4, Switch
|
14.04.
|
Minecraft Legends
|
Action-Strategie
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
18.04.
|
God of Rock
|
Rhythm Fighting Game
|
Windows
|
18.04.
|
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
|
Pixel-Art-RPG
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
18.04.
|
Shattered Heaven
|
card battle game
|
Windows
|
19.04.
|
Stray Blade
|
Action-RPG
|
Windows, PS5, Xbox Series
|
20.04.
|
Tin Hearts
|
puzzle adventure
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Switch
|
20.04.
|
Dead Island 2
|
Horror-Action
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
|
21.04.
|
Roots of Pacha
|
life simulation
|
Windows, Mac
|
25.04.
|
Strayed Lights
|
Soulslike
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
25.04.
|
Afterimage
|
Metroidvania
|
Windows
|
26.04.
|
Desta: The Memories Between
|
Action-Roguelike
|
Windows
|
26.04.
|
Bramble: The Mountain King
|
horror adventure
|
Windows, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch
|
27.04.
|
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|
Action-RPG
|
Windows
|
27.04.
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
Action-Adventure
|
Windows, PS5, Xbox Series
|
28.04.
|
Star Trek: Resurgence
|
Adventure
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
|
April
|
Mail Time
|
Platforms
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Switch
|
April
|
Mask of the Rose
|
Visual Novel
|
Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch
|
April
|
Tron: Identity
|
Visual Novel
|
Windows, Switch
|
April
