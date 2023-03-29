Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The data from the second stage

The uscita data is official, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return shortly with his second stage. To confirm it directly is the account Twitter official of Star Trek, who has accompanied the announcement with an image that shows the logo of the series and the data of the uscita di Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Stage 2. Inoltre, le buone notizie non finiscono qui! Strange New Worlds will continue his dream adventure with a future third stage!

Officialized the uscita data of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

The series, set in the preceding decade agli events dell’original Star Trek, follow the adventure of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his team while exploring a previously unexplored world in all the galaxies. La prima stagione, andata in onda nel maggio 2022, è ventata la serie di Star Trek più popolare su Paramount Plus e ora si appresta a bissare such a result. The appuntamento da segnare in agenda with the second stagione di Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ill June 15, 2023.

I followed the parole of Paramount in merit to the successo ottenuto with the cousin stagione:

He has made his first forte debut for a Star Trek series, setting a new record as an original series seen in the franchise in its first 90 days.

Il cast della seconda stagione e l’atteso crossover

The cast of Strange New Worlds is composed of Anson Mount in Capitano Pike’s role, Ethan Peck as Spock’s role, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel’s role, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh’s role and Celia Rose Gooding in the role of Nyota Uhura.

Many attesa dai fan è the confirmed presence of a crossover tra Star Trek: Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds, che avverrà during the second stagione di quest’ultimo. Secondo how much reportedIn a recent interview, Jack Quaid, the voice of Brad Boimler in Lower Decks, has revealed to have turned around the live-action scene for the crossover, including Tawny Newsome (the voice of Mariner).