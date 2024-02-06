Star Wars actress sues Disney with support from X

LOS ANGELES.- Gina Carano, actress of Star Warssued Disney today – February 6 – with the support of Elon Musk’s social network X, for firing her after her controversial publications about the Holocaust, the pandemic and the rights of trans people.

Carano, who until 2021 had an important role in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorianfiled suit in California alleging wrongful termination.

The appeal indicates that Carano expressed personal political opinions and was virtually attacked by extremely progressive people; She alleges that Disney’s actions and her comments damaged her reputation and chances of finding work in the future.

“Today is an important day for me. I filed a complaint against @lucasfilm & @Disney,” he wrote on X.

Carano, a former martial arts fighter turned actress, was fired by Disney on the grounds that her abhorrent and unacceptable social media posts denigrated people for their cultural and religious identities.

One of Carano’s posts equated being conservative in the United States with being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

“Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews because the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the message said. “How is this different from hating someone for their political opinions?” the post concluded, accompanied by a photo of a Jewish woman beaten in Nazi Germany.

Another entry appeared to mock a person for wearing multiple masks during the pandemic in California.

Criticism against the actress

Carano had already generated criticism from the trans community for placing boop/bop/beep like their pronouns on their Twitter profile.

“He never used aggressive language, but had shared publications to provoke with respect and some comedy,” the interpreter said today.

Both the statement and the lawsuit claim that her right to freely express herself was more limited than that of some male colleagues.

The actress said she was contacted by a lawyer for .

X finances demand

A spokesperson for X confirmed to AFP that that company is financing the lawsuit.

“As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to freedom of speech, we are proud to finance Gina Carano’s lawsuit,” X also said in a publication on the platform.

The lawsuit does not specify the size of the compensation Carano is seeking, but claims that she lost a role in the spin-off series Rangers of the New Republic, which could have generated $150,000 to $250,000 (dollars) per episode.

Disney did not respond to AFP’s requests for information.

