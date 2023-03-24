Star Wars: “Jar Jar Binks” makes a triumphant comeback

There probably isn’t one less popular Star Wars character as Jar Jar Bings. To say that the floppy-eared Gungan is “rather unpopular” with fans of the Star Saga would be a complete understatement. His squeaky way of speaking, his goofy demeanor, his unspeakably out of place looks Slapstick interludes and last but not least a fatal wrong decision as a politician make the character embodied and voiced by actor and musician Ahmet Best an object of hate for many Star Wars “enthusiasts”.

Star Wars: Ahmet Best suffers from role as Jar Jar Binks

When Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace hit theaters in 1999, the Internet was just beginning to take hold in the world’s average household. At social media in the form of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or even TikTok was unthinkable.

Still, Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmet Best was caught in a wave of hatred. In 2000, he received the Anti-Oscar and Shame award for his role in Epsiode 1 Golden Raspberry awarded and thus also exposed. Although the actor does a good job of craftsmanship, the rejection of Jar Jar Binks on his person.

As a neutral observer, you don’t want to imagine what a bad situation the then 25-year-old found. You get a bigger role in a Star Wars film and then experience malice and hatred from so-called “fans”. Also 20 years later According to his own statements, he was still suffering extremely from the consequences.

Star Wars: Happy ending for Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmet Best?

Although the rejection of the film character Jar Jar Binks seems unbroken even today, actor Ahmet Best received a huge wave of support. Both stars of the star saga and fans expressed their solidarity. The surprising return of Ahmet Best in The Mandalorian accordingly caused excitement on the net

In the latest installment of the Star Wars live-action series on Disney Plus, we see the Jar Jar Binks cast member as a Jedi named Kelleran Beq. In a flashback, he saves “Baby Yoda” Grogu, when Anakin Skywalker, seduced by the dark side of the Force, wants to wipe out the entire order, including the Padawans.

Also popular with PC games readers Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4: Low point overcome? Could Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Stop the Downtrend? The ratings speak a clear language. Spilled: This character is coming in Star Wars Mandalorian Season 3 return! An actress may have spilled the beans, announcing the comeback of a popular character in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

In a heartfelt Instagram post thanks Ahmed Best for this opportunity to make peace with the Star Wars past: “It feels good to be back. There is so much to say and to share. It will take a few days. But right now I want me thank everyonewho stuck with me and made me better.”

Source: deadline