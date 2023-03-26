Star Wars: Let yourself be carried away by the Dark Side of this cosplayer with this Darth Maul bodypaint

The fandom of Star WarsHistorically, it has been considered a very demanding one. Also as the group of fans that has been left with few flavors in the mouth at some moments in the saga, especially due to the little prominence it had Darth Maul.

Also referred to simply as Maul, this enemy of the Jedi was a Dathomirian Force-sensitive Zabrak and Dark Side warrior who served as the apprentice Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Maul, during the waning years of the Galactic Republic, reigning as criminal during the rule of the Galactic Empire.

Maul was taken in at a young age by Darth Sidious, who trained him as his first apprentice. Through his training, Darth Maul grew strong on the Dark Side, becoming a skilled duelist and assassin who longed to reveal the continued survival of the Sith to the Jedi Order.

One of the most shocking moments of this character in Star Wars was during the crisis on Naboo in 32 BBY, when he assassinated Obi-Wan Kenobi’s teacher, Qui-Gon Jinn. However, Darth Maul was defeated and maimed by Kenobi, who left the Sith Lord for dead, but later returns in the Clone Wars arc as a cyborg.

Photo: Agencies

Darth Maul bodypaint cosplay made by a model

The affection that there is for Maul is notorious and it is not surprising that he is one of the characters most chosen by Star Wars fans to cosplay, but a Spanish model took it to another level doing it with bodypaint art.

As we can see, the cosplayer Yaiza Perez managed to recreate the red and black colors of Maul’s skin, including the black markings on his face. She also wears the three horns of the Sith apprentice on her forehead and is shown in the classic Force-sensitive pose.

“Darth Maul. I have always wanted to do this character and now that I have a sword I want to do Yoda”, wrote the content creator in the publication, demonstrating her fanaticism for Star Wars.