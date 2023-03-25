Star Wars: Shocking Fan Art Shows What Ben Solo Would Look Like If He Never Became Kylo Ren

The sequel trilogy Star Wars introduced the villain Kylo Ren, whose fate could have been different had he never turned to the Dark Side. What would he look like if he had always been Ben Solo? A fan art shows it.

As he recalls a report published on the website of ScreenRantKylo Ren first appeared in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Episode VII of the saga, as the son of Princess Leia and Han Solo, who was obsessed with living up to Darth Vader’s dark legacy, his grandfather, Anakin Skywalker.

Throughout the trilogy, however, Kylo’s attraction to the Light Side grows stronger and begins a tumultuous arc of redemption, celebrated by some, loathed by other members of the fandom.

In a new work, the artist UzuriArt Imagine how Ben Solo’s character might have been designed if he hadn’t joined the Knights of Ren. Certainly, looks a lot like his father in his prime as a smuggler.

Ben Solo, with the style of his father

The fan art shows Ben with a blaster and his lightsaber. He has a rougher and more mischievous look than he does as Master of the Knights of Ren. While his dark pants and jacket still pay homage to Kylo’s cape and sinister demeanor, the light gray shirt with black trim is somewhat reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s outfit in Return of the Jedi.

Besides, Ben Solo wears Han’s lucky dice from the Millennium Falcon on a necklaceimplying that this version of Ben not only stayed on the Light Side of the Force, but probably has a much better relationship with his family.

Finally, the presence of Ben’s original lightsaber instead of Kylo Ren’s iconic red crossed lightsaber It is a recognition of your training as a Jedi..