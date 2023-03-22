Star Wars: the directors of this huge success are working on this project

Since the end of the postlogy, Disney has decided to bet a lot on the Star Wars series. And one of them is in excellent hands!

There are some franchises that never seem to get old. Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings are part of. But if we want to talk about a license that directly saw the light of day on the screen, we can also cite Star Wars. Georges Lucas’ original trilogy is a cult work of science fiction. And if the following films and projects have not always been unanimous, there is no denying their popularity with the general public. On the other hand, it is clear that the criticisms are more lively since Disney recovered the rights.

Change of course for Disney and Lucasfilm

Kathleen Kennedy had partly justified the criticisms received by Disney concerning Star Wars by the overabundance of films: five in less than five years. From 2015 to 2019, the three postlogy episodes were released, as well as two spin-offs. To remedy this problem, the president of Lucasfilm expressed Disney’s desire to slow down the pace on feature films, to focus more on series.

As we leave the (Skywalker) saga, we all have this great and exciting work on the television side. We work with great talent, people who care deeply about what the next iteration of Star Wars will be and who want to bring people back to theaters. So we really want to come back with a big project. Kathleen Kennedy, via GamesRadar

In this interview dating from 2022, Kathleen Kennedy therefore explained that the idea is to bet on the Disney + series, and to release “the right” film, at the right time. And for that, what better than to be able to count on “great talents” ? At the time, we thought of big names such as Taika Waititi, who is working on a feature film Star Wars. But we were far from imagining that these terms could also refer to the Daniels, directors ofEverything Everywhere All at Once. And yet!

A series Star Wars who is discreet

The American magazine The Hollywood Reporter shared a big scoop earlier this week. According to his sources, the Daniels are currently working on a project Star Wars highly anticipated. Thus, we learn that Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directors and screenwriters ofEverything Everywhere All at Onceare involved in Star Wars : Skeleton Crew. According to the first information revealed, both would have directed at least one episode of this series which will tell “the story of four children who find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy and try to find their way”and whose filming was completed in January.

Little information is yet known about Skeleton Crew. But we know that Jon Watts, already behind the trilogy of Spider-Man of the MCU, will also direct some of its episodes, while Jude Law will play the main role. As for the Daniels, we hope they can add their touch of madness, the same that earned Everything Everywhere All at Once ses sept oscars.