Starfield gets a surprising 18 age limit in Australia

Although Bethesda’s epic RPGs often contain adult themes, they are rarely particularly explicit. This allowed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 to be rated 15+ in Australia, thus making them accessible to a wider audience.

However, it seems that the upcoming Starfield will be a slightly different story. The game, which will be Bethesda Game Studios’ first original series in over 25 years, recently received a firm release date after being delayed last year and is set to premiere in September. This means we’re barely six months away from launch, and now the world’s game content rating organizations have seemingly begun age-reviewing Starfield.

First out is Classification Board of Australia, and it turns out that the adventure has an 18-year limit. The country’s authorities are known to be really tough on video games, and this is the reasoning behind the decision: moderate impact themes and language, strong impact violence, very mild impact naked, high impact drug use and finally none sex.

Are you surprised that Starfield gets a higher age limit than previous titles from Bethesda Game Studios, or is it in line with what you expected?