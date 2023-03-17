Starfield Gets R18+ Rating In Australia – Blame Drugs

Bethesda’s Starfield is rated R18+ in Australia.

This is partly due to the use of drugs in the game, but violence and nudity also play a role.

What is there to see in Starfield?

The drugs are probably the main reason, because the Australian Classification Board has a low tolerance here.

This has already been felt in numerous other games in the past. Titles like Disco Elysium, DayZ and RimWorld were initially not sold in Australia as a result.

That was also true of Fallout 3 in 2008, so it’s nothing new for Bethesda in that sense.

As said, there is also some nudity but no sex scenes. And since there is shooting, violence is also to be expected.

Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC, and you can see more of it in a live stream on June 11, 2023.

