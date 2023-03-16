Starship Troopers: Terran Command has gained level editor

Shooting bugs and defeating enemies has always been a staple of gaming media. On Monday, Slitherine and The Artistocrats launched an update to the acclaimed Starship Troopers: Terran Conflict. There you can build levels with triggers, quests, different terrain and customize a map as needed. It enables you to realize your own scenarios with the brand. Together with the Steam Workshop, you can both share your own and take part in other people’s creations. Slitherine and The Artistocrats write like this:

Starting today, every Starship Troopers: Terran Command player has the tools to recreate levels with a complexity similar to the ones in the original game, with scripted events, huge bases, and tons of Bugs assaulting and ambushing the Mobile Infantry. Players have full access to everything that was used to make the original campaign, including graphics assets and the powerful script engine.

In other words, it might be worth picking up the gun and killing bugs again. We awarded the title 7/10 in our review and can warmly recommend the title with some reservations. Especially if you like the brand and strategy games.