Start of construction: Green light for Islamic residential home in Gladbeck

The construction work will start shortly. The hostel for boys of the Muslim faith, which was also discussed controversially, is built in Gladbeck.

To the Bau for the planned Islamic student dormitory nothing stands in the way of young Muslims in Gladbeck. “The Work will in a few days beginning“, said the chairman of the sponsoring association, Ahmet Cetin, on request.

The sponsor, the Sunni Mosque Association “Intercultural Education Center Gladbeck“ (IBG), on March 13, the building permit received by post from the city for the construction project on Roßheidestrasse. The green light, so to speak, that the club had been waiting for to actually implement the project that had already been awarded to a Dortmund company. Since clarifying agreements with suppliers (energy, water) still have to be made, “we expect construction to start no later than April 10,” says Ahmet Cetin, the chairman of the sponsoring association.

Up to 30 boys can be accommodated in the dormitory

Ahmed Cetin (right), board member of the Intercultural Education Center eV, presented the construction plans to political committees and information events in Gladbeck. Photo: Oliver Mengedoht / FUNKE Photo Services

Around 1.7 million euros in investment costs are estimated for the two-and-a-half-storey low-rise building with 1100 square meters, which, however, will be significantly reduced “through a lot of voluntary work on the interior design”, through the commitment of expert community members. The dormitory should open by the summer of 2024 at the latest in order to support the best possible school qualifications. Up to 30 boys between the ages of 13 and 18 can stay there with overnight accommodation. They attend mainstream schools in the area and then, in addition to school support, especially in the area of ​​language and core subjects, they also receive offers for leisure activities and religious instruction in the dormitory.













The residential group is to be accompanied by socio-pedagogical specialists and Muslim theologians. The mosque association has been based in Brauck since 1976 and has been a recognized provider of independent youth welfare since 2010, which cooperates with the municipal youth work. Families whose boys are accommodated in the dormitory pay a monthly cost contribution of up to 200 euros. Every child with a need for support is admitted in the order in which they are registered, “regardless of the parents’ wallet,” says Cetin. The IBG association intends that the previously existing premises for weekend and holiday accommodation on Breukerstraße will be given over to the girls of the community for use after the completion of the new building.

The gender-segregated approach to education had also sparked protests

The mono-educational, i.e. gender-separated educational approach, had also led to criticism and public information events after the construction plans became known. The integration council and city politicians ultimately approved the construction of the dormitory by majority in September 2021. The right-wing populist, Islamophobic movement observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution “Pax Europa“ then held two rallies in the city center in 2022. This in turn led to counter-demonstrations with a significantly larger number of participants from the Gladbeck Alliance for Courage. The mayor also positioned herself clearly against right-wing populism.

The Islamic school dormitory is being built on the former parish garden site of the Evangelical Lutheran parish in Gladbeck, between the new Mottbruch sports park, the Ev. Paul kindergarten and the Roßheide school. The city of Gladbeck has made the building site available to the Sunni Mosque Association under a leasehold contract (99 years). The construction project is to be financed by membership fees of the IBG (freely selectable) as well as donations from community members and devout Muslims.





